Jagatjit Palace and Sheesh Mahal for visitors at Bomikhal

BHUBANESWAR : In a spectacular blend of art and devotion, the Bomikhal Durga Puja Committee in the city is building a combined structure of Jagatjit Palace of Kapurthala (Punjab) and ‘Sheesh Mahal’ to welcome visitors to its pandal this year.

While exterior of the pandal is being designed drawing inspiration from the grand palace, the interior will resemble the royal ‘Sheesh Mahal’ and dazzle visitors with intricate mirror work.

“For the last two months, artists from West Bengal are busy giving shape to this artistic masterpiece in which nearly 10 quintal of glass and mirror beads will be used. Around `21 lakh is being spent on the design of the pandal this year,”said vice-president of Bomikhal Durga Puja Committee Banti Jena.

Jena informed that tiny mirrors beads are being arranged meticulously across the walls, ceilings and columns to transform the interior of the pandal into a glittering marvel. “Once completed, the mirrors will reflect light in different directions, creating a stunning visual effect that mimics the shimmering beauty of Sheesh Mahal,” he said.

The stunning pandal will be 80 feet in height and 120 feet wide. The height of Goddess Durga’s idol will be around 20 feet.

Apart from the grand entrance, Jena said, decorative lights along the 2-km stretch of Rasulgarh-Bomikhal road will be another major attraction during the puja.

Organisers said a large number of volunteers will be engaged to manage the crowd from Saptami. A dozen of CCTV cameras will also be installed as part of security arrangements.

Cultural programmes including Bhajan Sandhyas will also be organised for visitors during the puja. Prasad will be distributed among visitors on the day of Ashtami.