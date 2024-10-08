Majhi seeks 12 CAPF companies, chopper for anti-LWE operations

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday requested the Centre to deploy at least 12 companies of central armed police forces (CAPF) for a period of two years in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas to prevent infiltration of Naxalite cadres from Chhattisgarh. He also sought a dedicated helicopter to meet the critical requirements of security forces in the conflict zones.
Addressing a meeting of chief ministers of LWE-affected states chaired by Union Home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, Majhi also called for real-time technical support of specialised agencies of the central government to further improve operational capabilities of special forces engaged in anti-Naxal operations.
The chief minister congratulated the security forces of Chhattisgarh for achieving a major success three days back by neutralising 31 Maoists. He, however, said there is a reasonable apprehension of possible shifting of the cadres and operations from Chhattisgarh to Odisha following intensified anti-Naxal operations in the neighbouring state.
Apprising the centre that the state government has raised thee battalions of Odisha Special Striking Force (OSSF) by inducting ex-servicemen, the chief minister said it is in the process of filling up vacancies in different ranks of the police.
“In the current scenario, I request you not to withdraw the central forces till the induction process is complete. Also, may I request you, to send at least 12 coys of CAPF for a period of two years, to be deployed in affected areas to prevent infiltration and eradicate LWE from Odisha in a time-bound manner,” he said.
Emphasising the need for an uninterrupted helicopter service, Majhi said it is a critical requirement for timely movement of troops, maintenance of forward posts and responding to the exigencies in the LWE theatre of conflict. He made a strong plea for a dedicated helicopter for Odisha.
Highlighting the achievements of the state government in combating the Naxal menace, he said, “The LWE activities have been restricted to a significant extent and incidents of violence minimised. The security personnel have fought back, to free more areas from the influence of CPI (Maoist) which is now confined to sporadic pockets of 10 district in the state.”
The chief minister requested the Centre to sanction the 127 roads projects submitted for approval as these will considerably augment connectivity in LWE-hit areas and also facilitate effective operations by security forces against Naxals.