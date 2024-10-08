Majhi seeks 12 CAPF companies, chopper for anti-LWE operations

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday requested the Centre to deploy at least 12 companies of central armed police forces (CAPF) for a period of two years in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas to prevent infiltration of Naxalite cadres from Chhattisgarh. He also sought a dedicated helicopter to meet the critical requirements of security forces in the conflict zones.

Addressing a meeting of chief ministers of LWE-affected states chaired by Union Home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, Majhi also called for real-time technical support of specialised agencies of the central government to further improve operational capabilities of special forces engaged in anti-Naxal operations.

The chief minister congratulated the security forces of Chhattisgarh for achieving a major success three days back by neutralising 31 Maoists. He, however, said there is a reasonable apprehension of possible shifting of the cadres and operations from Chhattisgarh to Odisha following intensified anti-Naxal operations in the neighbouring state.

Apprising the centre that the state government has raised thee battalions of Odisha Special Striking Force (OSSF) by inducting ex-servicemen, the chief minister said it is in the process of filling up vacancies in different ranks of the police.