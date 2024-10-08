Recklessness of CMC and WATCO spoils festive mood of Sutahat residents

CUTTACK: The recklessness of both Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and WATCO in executing different projects has spoiled the festive mood of the residents of Sutahat in Ward no-17 here.

While the civic body has dumped sand and stone chips procured for construction of a concrete road in front of the puja mandap at Sutahat, the trenches dug by WATCO’s drainage division for the box drain project are yet to be filled up in the locality.

Organising secretary of Sri Sri Jay Durga Puja Samiti, Sutahat Biswajit Pandey said, “The puja will start from Wednesday. Is it the right time to construct a concrete road? Though the administration convenes Durga Puja preparatory meeting one month prior to the festival, why was the road not constructed earlier? If construction work starts now, it will obstruct communication and hamper puja celebration.”

Similarly, residents said though the box drain work stretching for around 100 metre from Sutahat Mehboob Pola to New Colony has already been completed, the trenches dug by the agency on both sides are yet to be filled up and restored.

“Instead of filling the trenches with sand, the agency has dumped construction waste on the side of the box drain restricting our movement outside our houses. If someone slips or loses balance, there is a possibility of sustaining head injury or bone fracture,” said Sonalika Nayak, a housewife.