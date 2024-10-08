Similipal to reopen from October 10

BARIPADA: With the monsoon season gone, the Similipal national park will reopen for tourists from October 10 (Thursday).

The national park’s opening will precede inspection of the weather condition, road and other infrastructure, informed the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) management on Monday.

RCCF and field director Prakash Chand Gogineni said tourists will enter the park from two points - one from Kalikaprasad gate in Jashipur area and the other from Pithabata gate in Baripada.

While 25 tourist vehicles will be allowed entry through the Pithabata gate, 35 vehicles will enter the park via Kalikaprasad gate, he said.

“All the tourist vehicles will, however, exit the park through the Kalikaprasad gate. The ticket counter at Kalikaprasad gate will remain open from 6 am to 12 noon and the one near Pithabata gate will operate from 11 am to 1 pm,” Gogineni informed adding, visitors can book accommodation facilities and also the wildlife safari vehicles by visiting the site www.ecotourodisha.com.

He urged tourists to exit the park by 6 pm. “Those who wish to visit the waterfalls at Joranda and Barehipani must leave before 3 pm keeping their safety in mind,” Gogineni said.

In case a safari vehicle breaks down within the park premises, visitors can avail vehicular service by paying Rs 4,000.

These vehicles will pick the tourists up from the said location and drop them at Jashipur bus terminal. The service will be provided by the Forest department, the RCCF informed.

The park had generated revenue of over Rs 13.97 lakh between October 2023 and June 2024. As many as 12,915 tourists had visited the park and around 2,108 vehicles availed during this period.