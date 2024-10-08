Traffic jams set to mar puja revelry

BHUBANESWAR : As the Durga Puja revelry begins, residents of the state capital are bracing up for traffic snarls, a usual phenomenon during the festive season.

Commuters are already experiencing traffic jams on most of the major routes like Cuttack-Puri Road, Kalpana, Rasulgarh, Vani Vihar, Saheed Nagar, Janpath, Acharya Vihar, Jaydev Vihar, Chandrasekharpur and others.

As major pandals including the ones at Baramunda, Nayapalli, Saheed Nagar, Rasulgarh and Bomikhal are located on the side of main roads, the traffic woes will only deteriorate in the coming days.

Alok Patra, a citizen, said, “It took me more than 30 minutes to reach Kalpana Square from Saheed Nagar via Satya Nagar on Monday afternoon. Usually, it takes less than 15 minutes to cover the same distance.” He alleged that there is no traffic management in the city with the cops hardly making any effort to address the issue, especially during the evenings.

Another route which witnesses major traffic congestion is the Jaydev Vihar-Nandankanan road. Long queues of vehicles moving at a snail’s pace has become a regular affair on the road.

A major cause of concern is the abrupt halting of inter-city buses on the flyover in front of Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT) at Acharya Vihar and on National Highway-16 near Satsang Vihar, Rasulgarh and Palasuni. This not only leads to traffic jams but also poses risk to commuters.