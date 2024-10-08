Two killed as truck hits motorcycle near Belpada

BALANGIR: Two persons were killed when a speeding truck collided head-on with their bike in Bharuamunda chowk near Belpada on Balangir-Kantabanji road on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Dukkha Nasan Naik (35) and Keshab Majhi (37). The incident took place when the duo was en route to Balangir from Belapada. While Naik died on the spot, Majhi succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the local hospital.

After the mishap, locals blocked the road by burning tyres and demanded compensation for the deceased.

Belpada and Kantabanji police rushed to the scene, pacified the locals and began investigation into the matter. Hundreds of vehicles got stranded due to traffic congestion.

Patnagarh police has detained the truck driver for interrogation.