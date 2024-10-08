VIMSAR house surgeons on strike after fest scuffle

SAMBALPUR: House surgeons and PG students of VIMSAR came to blows after argument over a trivial issue escalated during the annual fest of MBBS students on Sunday. At least three students were injured in the incident.

In the aftermath of the incident, the house surgeons launched a cease work protest on Monday morning, demanding action against the PG students involved in the altercation.

As per eyewitnesses, the altercation began over a minor disagreement and soon spiralled out of control. The house surgeonshouse surgeonsand PG students were seen arguing and it soon turned physical. As the brawl gained momentum, the college authorities along with local police, were called in to intervene. After several hours of tense negotiations, the situation was brought under control late in the night.

By then, the damage had already been done, with both sides harbouring grievances against each other. VIMSAR director, Bhabagrahi Rath said, officials reached the spot after getting information about the dispute and got to know that some students had called Burla police station. “Eventually, we sought help of police to control the situation.

The ruckus continued till the wee hours of Monday after which both the parties dispersed. However, the house surgeons informed us in the morning that they would refrain from joining their duties until their grievances are addressed,” he added.