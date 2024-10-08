Youth stabbed to death over trivial issue in Sundargarh village

ROURKELA: A youth was stabbed to death over a trivial issue by a sibling duo at Ratanpur village within Sadar police limits of Sundargarh district on Monday.

While the victim was identified as Manoj Sa, the accused are Bijay Mahanandia and his brother Dolamani. Eyewitnesses said they saw Manoj entering the siblings’ house in the village at around 8 am. When Manoj came out, he was bleeding from his nose.

A local offered water to Manoj to clean his face and drink but right then the Mahanandia brothers came out and had an altercation with the victim on the road. Sources said the siblings then stabbed Manoj to death and fled.

Police said Mahanandia brothers are drunkards and notorious for their irrational behaviour. While their family had not been living with them, they were drunk when they committed the crime.

Sundargarh SDPO Himanshu Behera said preliminary investigation reveals the victim had gone to the accused’s house to seek money for liquor. This irked the siblings and as the matter escalated, they stabbed Manoj to death. He said while Bijay has been detained, efforts are on to nab Dolamani. The incident led to tension in the village with the locals staging a road blockade demanding the arrest of the culprits.