Close shave for crew as crane crashes on vessel

PARADIP: At least 21 crew members of a vessel had a narrow escape after a shore harbour mobile crane (HMC) collapsed during cargo unloading at Paradip Port here on Tuesday.

Carrying nearly 21,000 tonne of cargo, the vessel, MV AMNSI Maximus, had docked at the multipurpose berth of Paradip Port on Monday. Sources said a shipping services company had deployed its HMC shore crane to unload the cargo, which included limestone and dolomite, from the vessel. During the unloading process, the crane’s rope snapped, causing its midsection to collapse on the vessel.

Local workers said the mishap took place as the crane was attempting to lift cargo beyond its capacity. The excessive weight caused the rope to snap, leading to the collapse. The crane’s lifting cylinder and parts of the ship were also damaged in the incident.

On hearing the loud crash, panic spread among the 21 crew members on board the vessel. However, they escaped unhurt. The workers too escaped narrowly without any injury.

A senior officer of Paradip Port Trust (PPT) confirmed the incident and said the crane’s rope had weakened, resulting in its failure during the unloading process. Port and dock safety officials rushed to the mishap site to investigate the incident.

He further said such mishaps are not uncommon during cargo operations at Paradip Port. While there have been no reports of any casualty, the full extent of the damage is yet to be assessed. The crane’s grab also fell into the harbour water. The unloading operation has been suspended since morning. Efforts are underway to restore normalcy soon.

The port administration is yet to issue an official statement regarding the mishap at the multipurpose berth.