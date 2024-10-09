CP tightens security measures in Twin City for Durga Puja

BHUBANESWAR: With Durga Puja celebrations beginning from Wednesday, the Commissionerate Police has prepared a comprehensive security plan with special emphasis on traffic regulations, public safety and crime prevention in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

This year, Durga Puja is being celebrated in across 187 pandals in the capital city and around 166 in Cuttack. Accordingly, 38 platoons of police force will be deployed in the state capital and 64 platoons in the silver city to manage traffic flow, maintain law and order, regulate parking and curb criminal activities.

Besides, as many as 10 DCPs and additional SPs, 45 inspectors, 200 SIs and ASIs, 35 traffic havildars, 85 constables and two special tactical units (STUs), ODRAF units and bomb disposal squads equipped with 80 manpack sets will be mobilised in the capital city. In Cuttack, where Goddess Durga will give darshan to people in Chandi Medha installations in several mandaps, one SP, seven additional SPs, 39 DSPs, ACPs and assistant commissioners, 60 inspectors, 350 ASIs, 55 havildars, 450 OR constables, 100 traffic constables and 400 home guards equipped with 100 manpack sets will be in charge of traffic and law and order.

Police commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh said an anti-terror squad, six platoons of CRPF, one bomb disposal squad, two STUs and ODRAF units and three platoons of RAF will also be deployed in the city as an enhanced security measure.

Special arrangements have been made to deploy police in civil clothes to prevent incidents of snatching, hooliganism and other crimes. High Efficiency Response (HER) teams will also be mobilised to act against eve-teasers. Heavy vehicles will be diverted from major points to prevent traffic jam, while CCTV cameras installed at key locations for smooth monitoring and surveillance, Singh added.