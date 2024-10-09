Odisha government launches Gramodaya for 10 LWE-affected districts

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday launched Gramodaya, a new initiative which aims to ensure 100 per cent benefits of the welfare programmes reaches the people in the Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected districts. The initiative will cover 583 villages in 10 LWE-affected districts of the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had announced the scheme at the meeting of the chief ministers of LWE-affected states chaired by Union Home minister Amit Shah at New Delhi on Monday.

The initiative was notified by the Panchayati Raj department on Tuesday. It will be implemented in Bargarh, Balangir, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Rayagada districts.

All the departments of the state government will work together in convergence to implement the schemes in saturation mode. Budgetary provisions from departments earmarked for different schemes will be utilised for the purpose, official sources said. The notification stated the initiative has been launched to bridge critical gaps in public infrastructure, services and livelihood support to the most LWE-affected pockets of the state. Besides, it will also ensure that public welfare schemes and basic facilities are implemented in saturation mode to build mutual trust between the government-administration and general public.

A baseline survey will be conducted in the LWE areas by a composite team of officials to identify the gaps in various sectors. The line departments will identify the eligible beneficiaries who will then be enrolled in the government schemes. Jana Sampark Shivirs will be organised in the identified villages to ensure that the benefits of the schemes reach the intended beneficiaries. Special awareness campaigns and outreach activities will also be organised.

To promote people’s participation in decision making, gram sabhas will be held at regular intervals to discuss and decide issues. Proper grievance redressal mechanism will be put in place at the GP, block and district levels to record and dispose of grievances. Relaxation in the eligibility criteria will be provided to ensure that no family is left out.

A 17-member state-level committee headed by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja has also been constituted to monitor the implementation of the scheme regularly. At the district and block level, the committee will be headed by the collector and block development officer respectively.