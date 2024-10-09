Plans in place for smooth Durga Puja in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: The district administration has ramped up efforts to ensure a smooth and peaceful Durga Puja in Sambalpur.

The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has launched a crackdown on shopkeepers whose unregulated activities are contributing to traffic woes in the city. As part of the drive, the civic body has initiated measures to strictly deal with unauthorised and haphazard parking in front of shops along the major roads that not only obstruct vehicular flow but also pose risks to pedestrians.

In the last three days, SMC has fined six shopping centres and issued warning to more than 15 business establishments which allow customers to park along the road. Most of these shops are located between Fatak and Ainthapali areas of the city.

SMC commissioner Vedbhushan said, “We want the public to enjoy the festive atmosphere without dealing with unnecessary road congestion and safety hazards. Business establishments violating parking norms will be dealt with an iron hand and slapped with fines.”

Besides, the SMC has also launched a campaign against single-use plastic. Food outlets and street vendors using non-biodegradable plastic are also being fined by the enforcement teams.

Similarly, the district police has intensified efforts to curb circulation of illegal drugs and substances during the festive season. In the last two days, 145.65 litre of ID liquor, 66.8 litre of outstill liquor and 80.05 litre foreign liquor have been seized from different locations and roadside eateries. At least 24 excise cases have been registered in this connection.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Tophan Bag said, “Our goal is to maintain peace and prevent unlawful activities that could mar the festive spirit. Besides, we are conducting flag march in different areas of the city as a confidence building exercise. We also seek cooperation of the public to ensure a peaceful celebration.”