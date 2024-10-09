Slum kids enjoy sumptuous lunch as part of Daan Utsav

BHUBANESWAR: Close to 100 children from different slums in the city were treated to a buffet as a part of Daan Utsav celebration of Bakul Foundation at the Barbeque Nation on Tuesday.

Daan Utsav, also called the Joy of Giving Week, is celebrated every year from October 2 to 8. Sujit Mahapatra, founder of Bakul Foundation and a volunteer of Daan Utsav had motivated his friend Rahul Agarwal, the CEO of Barbeque Nation, to celebrate Daan Utsav.

As a result in 2022, Barbeque Nation had treated 200 children from underserved communities at each of their 200 restaurants in India including Bhubaneswar. This year, Bakul Foundation decided to incentivise the children from nearby slums with an interest in learning by giving them a rewarding experience. The restaurant agreed to support 100 of those children.

So, children, who used to come to the Bakul Library regularly to read and were from the slums close to the library in Satya Nagar such as Shanti Nagar, Raj Kumar Basti, Baya Baba Basti and Rickshaw Colony, were taken to Barbeque Nation in a bus provided by Commissionerate Police and treated to an unlimited barbeque buffet.