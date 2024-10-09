Tusker electrocuted to death, carcass of calf found in pond

ANGUL/BARIPADA: A tusker and a three-month-old elephant calf were found dead in Angul and Mayurbhanj districts on Tuesday.

The tusker, aged around 30 years, reportedly died due to electrocution on Monday night at Sisukata village under Dhandatop forest range in Athamallik sub-division of Angul. Villagers spotted its carcass in the morning.

On being informed, RCCF Sudhanshu Khora, Athamallik DFO Santosh Kopla and local forest personnel rushed to the village. The forest officials said it is suspected that the elephant died after coming in contact with 11 kv wire laid by some villagers to kill wild animals.

Khora said the tusker might have died after coming in contact with the illegal electric snare. Two villagers of Sisukata have been arrested in this connection.

Postmortem of the carcass has been conducted. Samples were collected and sent to OUAT, Bhubaneswar for tests. The exact reason behind the elephant’s death can be ascertained after getting the autopsy report, he added.

Similarly in Mayurbhanj, the carcass of the elephant calf was found in a pond at Jhinkapahadi village in Bangiriposi range on the day.

On being informed by villagers, a team of forest officials led by ranger Maheswar Singh went to the spot. Singh said it is believed that the calf was part of a herd of 20 elephants which was roaming in Bangiriposi forest range since May. For the last three days, the herd was seen in Nafri forest on the foothills of Similipal.

“We suspect the elephant herd came to the pond for drinking water and bathing. Infighting might have broken out among the elephants leading to the death of the calf. However, the exact reason behind the death will be ascertained after postmortem,” he added.