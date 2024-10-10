Divine lathis arrive in Jeypore as festivities begin

JEYPORE: Thousands of devotees thronged Jeypore on the eve of Mahasaptami to witness the beginning of the Dussehra festival on Wednesday.

Saptami Puja was conducted at various Shakti Pithas, with a significant rush observed at the Maa Bhagabati temple, also known as the principal goddess of Jeypore. People lined up from the morning, and special rituals were performed by the priests in the evening.

Divine lathis (incarnations of Goddess Durga) from different parts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, and Rayagada districts began arriving in the town for the five-day Durga Puja celebrations. The lathis will be paraded during the evening hours from Ashtami to Dashami in a grand manner before being placed in the Bhagabati temple for special rituals.

Meanwhile, the Dussehra puja committee, led by MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, invited the scion of the Jeypore dynasty to attend the festival, following traditional practices.

The temples of Muttyallumaa in Koraput, Bhandargharni in Nabarangpur, Birikhomb temple in Boipariguda and Pendragharani in Umerkote also witnessed large numbers of devotees.

Around 30 Durga Puja pandals have been erected in various parts of the Koraput district.