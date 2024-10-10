Don’t reapply, Deputy CM Parida tells Subhadra applicants

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Wednesday urged applicants of Subhadra Yojana not to reapply if they have not received the first installment of Rs 5,000.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Parida said the applicants, who have not received the first installment yet, need not apply again. “Their applications are under various stages of verification. Once the verification is over, the amount will be transferred to their DBT-enabled bank account,” she said.

The deputy CM also advised applicants to make the required corrections in the documents needed for enrolment under the scheme. “Those who have applied but not received the money, should check if their applications have been submitted with required documents. They should not believe any mischief monger and apply again,” she clarified.

Parida said 1.6 crore forms have been distributed and 1.5 crore women have registered for the assistance under Subhadra Yojana so far. The first installment of Rs 5,000 has been transferred to the accounts of over 60.11 lakh beneficiaries, amounting to over Rs 3,000 crore, in two phases.

“After verification of applications, the Women and Child Welfare department will transfer the first installment in the third phase soon. Applications of eligible beneficiaries will not be rejected,” she assured.

Applicants have been requested to contact the Subhadra Helpline number 14678 to know the status of their applications and make corrections, if any.