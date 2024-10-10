Incomplete building collapses, Two injured

DHENKANAL: At least two workers were critically injured after an under-construction five-storey building collapsed at Mahisapata on Wednesday afternoon.

The two workers who sustained critical injuries in the incident are Kailash Rout and Samarendra Rout of Khuntujhari village within Dhenkanal Sadar police limits. Police said, they were rescued from the debris and rushed to the district headquarters hospital. While unconfirmed reports stated a worker died in the incident, it was denied by the local administration. Sources said over 20 workers were engaged in the construction when the incident occurred. “It is unclear whether there are any casualties as the debris is still being cleared,” said sub-collector Bibhudha Garnaik.

He, however, said more workers may still be trapped in the rubble. Fire personnel and other organisations are clearing the debris using machines. A probe will be conducted into the incident and whoever is found guilty will be dealt with as per law. Sources said the under-construction building is that of a hotel. Collector Somesh Upadhyay and SP Abhinav Sonkar who rushed to the spot said the rescue operation is still on and no efforts are being spared to clear the debris and rescue any other worker.

Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pany asked officials concerned to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident and spare nobody if found guilty.