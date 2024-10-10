Odisha government begins process to recruit pharmacy officers

BHUBANESWAR: After restructuring the Odisha Pharmacist Service Cadre, the state government has begun the process to appoint pharmacy officers against vacancies at the district level.

Source said the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has prepared a list of applicants, including candidates on contractual engagement, who have applied for the posts of pharmacy officer.

The directorate of public health has asked all CDMOs to verify the genuineness of the certificates/documents submitted by candidates at the district level as per the terms and condition of the Odisha Pharmacist Service (Methods of recruitment and conditions of service) Rules.

“The genuineness is required to be verified as eligible contractual radiographers will get benefits under the Odisha State Health and Family Welfare Society scheme,” said the sources. The CDMOs have been asked to verify the contractual engagement documents, educational certificates and the actual period of service of applicants and whether they are eligible. They will have to specify the reasons of ineligibility.