Teacher makes Durga idol using 3,057 paddy grains, wins laurels

JAGATSINGHPUR: An image of Goddess Durga, as if bathed in the hues of gold, adorns the home of Snigdha Swayanprava Dash, a resident of Jasobantpur village under Jagatsinghpur tehsil of the district.

If one looks closely, the image is not just another piece of art but the manifestation of Snigdha’s creative expressions, made using 3,057 pieces of paddy grains carefully chosen and arranged together to bring the Mother Goddess to life. What makes the work special is that Snigdha has painstakingly inscribed each paddy grain with the word ‘Maa’ using a pin, a feat she attributes to the blessing of the Goddess.

A teacher by profession employed with the Bishwanath Government high school at Baisimouza under Biridi block, the 32-year-old said she is still in tune with her passion for art despite having such a strenuous job. This particular piece, she said, took her around three to four hours each day for five days which she made after her school hours.

Her artistic specialty lies in creating idols, toys and household items from discarded materials such as plastic bottles, glass, matchboxes, empty medicine packets unused clothes, fruits, and flowers. Her primary goal, Snigdha said, is to promote art and culture while advocating for environmental protection with the use of recycled materials.