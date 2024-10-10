Undertrial prisoner dies in Bargarh jail

BARGARH: A 26-year-old undertrial prisoner lodged at Bargarh sub-jail died here on Wednesday.

The deceased UTP was identified as Manoj Paika of Prakashpur village under Paikmal block of the district. Manoj was arrested for selling illicit liquor and produced before the court on October 6. He was sent to the district jail in Bargarh after his bail plea was rejected.

Manoj was scheduled to appear before the district sessions court in Bargarh on the day but complained of sickness in the morning following which his date for appearance was rescheduled.

However, he subsequently started feeling uneasy after which the jail authorities rushed him to the old community health centre (CHC) in the town where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police reached the CHC and sent his body for postmortem. Jailor of Bargarh district jail Salman Kujur said doctors examined Manoj’s health condition on the day he was forwarded. He was found to be healthy. “He might have died due to cardiac arrest but the exact cause of his death could be ascertained only after getting the postmortem report,” he added.