Odia film producer held in land fraud case

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Thursday arrested Odia film producer and realtor Niranjan Rana (53) of Balianta for allegedly cheating plot and flat buyers in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Rana, the managing director of Maa Tarini Estcon Private Limited, has reportedly cheated over 100 buyers to the tune of crores of rupees on the promise of providing them plots, duplexes and flats in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

He was booked in 21 cases registered in various police stations across the city. Seven non-bailable warrants (NBWs) were pending against him. He was earlier arrested by Saheed Nagar police on similar charges.

Investigation revealed that Rana had first opened his office in Saheed Nagar area. After being released from jail, he shifted his office to Pahal and fled to Mumbai. He had hired some miscreants to run his office and was operating the business from Maharashtra, said police.

He returned to Bhubaneswar on Wednesday for Durga Puja. On receiving information, Balianta police raided his house and apprehended him.

Police said Rana has produced many Odia films through the ill-gotten money collected from land and flat buyers. “Rana maintained a lavish lifestyle in Mumbai. A Toyota Fortuner bearing Maharashtra registration number and other incriminating articles were seized from him. Investigation is underway to ascertain the exact number of buyers who fell in his trap and the total money swindled by him,” said DCP Pinak Mishra.