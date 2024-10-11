Odisha: Heritage walk explores Cuttack’s Chandi Medhas

BHUBANESWAR: A special heritage walk offering an insight into the various Chandi Medhas (silver filigree tableaux) was conducted by Cuttack Heritage Walks (CWH) at Cuttack on Thursday.

Heritage enthusiasts from both Cuttack and Bhubaneswar took part in the walk curated by writer Raja Parija who has authored a book on silver filigree work in the city.

Starting from Madhusudan Sangrahalaya near Sailabala Women’s College, the walk featured the two new additions to the elite Chandi Medha club - Ramgarh-Kanika Chhak committee and Tulasipur Durga Puja committee.

Ramgarh-Kanika Chhak committee has set up a 14-ft high and 9-ft wide Chandi Medha using two quintal of silver.

Similarly, Tulasipur committee has installed a 15-ft high and 14-ft wide ‘Chandi Medha’ with the same two quintal silver for the deity.

Parija spoke about the history and socio-economic aspects of Chandi Medhas, types of silver filigree work, the difference between filigree works of Cuttack and Karimnagar and craftsmanship among other things.

Led by CHW convener Dipak Samantarai, the participants visited several other pandals and also witnessed the ‘Bela Barani’ ritual at Chandni Chowk, where the puja dates back to nearly 200 years.

This was the CHW’s 65th edition of the walks.