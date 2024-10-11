Potato Mission to get rebirth, Odisha govt outlines new plan

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to cut dependence on West Bengal and other states for potato, which has been frequently leading to market scarcity and high prices in Odisha, the BJP government has initiated a move to revive the State Potato Mission to bring in self-sufficiency in tuber production.

The Potato Mission launched by the BJD government a decade back was a massive failure due to various reasons including lack of incentives for farmers and absence of cold storage facilities in the state.

As a first step, the state government has directed the Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC) to procure 1.87 lakh quintals of certified potato seeds. The corporation has already placed the order to reputed traders of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh for supply of 1.77 lakh quintals of seeds. Horticulture director Nikhil Pawan Kalyan had also gone to the two states to check the quality of seeds to be supplied by the traders who have been selected through a tender process.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Thursday said 1.77 lakh quintals of potato seeds have been positioned in different districts and the supply will start from October 14. The government has planned to go for potato cultivation in an area of 14,423 hectares in the rabi season and more areas will be covered in phases after construction of cold storages in all the sub-divisions.