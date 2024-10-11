Two booked for building collapse in Odisha's Dhenkanal

DHENKANAL: A day after an under-construction building collapsed at Mahisapata here killing one labourer and injuring two others, Dhenkanal police on Thursday registered a case against the owner and contractor of the project.

Inspector in-charge of Dhenkanal police station, Prabhat Sahoo said the case was registered basing on the FIR lodged by district emergency officer Aswini Sahoo. “While investigation into the matter is underway, no arrests have been made so far. Apart from the three labourers, no one else was found trapped under the debris,” he added.

While 35-year-old Sudhanshu Rout was killed in the incident, one of the injured Kailash Rout lost both his hands in the mishap. The other injured person Jaikrishna Rout also sustained critical injuries. The three belong to Khuntujhari village within Sadar police limits. Around 20 labourers were engaged in the construction work of the five-storey building when the mishap took place on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Dhenkanal collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay has urged the state government to provide Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia to the family of deceased. Besides, Rs 30,000 each was provided to the families of the deceased and Kailash from Red Cross funds. Jaikrishna’s family was paid Rs 20,000.