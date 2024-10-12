Chatar Yatra concludes in Kalahandi, Odisha

BHAWANIPATNA: The Chatar Yatra of Goddess Manikeswari in Kalahandi concluded on Friday, drawing a congregation of around four to five lakh devotees from outside the district and neighbouring states of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

Following the Sandhi Puja at the temple on Thursday night, Chatar of Goddess Manikeswari was taken to Jena Khal on the outskirts of the town. Secret rituals were performed at around 4.30 am on Friday, after which the return journey of the Chatar began with the presence of servitors.

The procession accompanied by traditional instruments like Jena badya, Ghumura, Ghanta and 35 different folk cultural troupes, created a thrilling experience for the devotees who had gathered since early morning. Due to the crowd, the Chatar’s journey took over eight hours to cover three-kilometre distance, reaching the temple around 12 noon.

Despite appeals from the district administration and police to avoid animal sacrifices, thousands of devotees, following age-old beliefs and traditions, sacrificed goats along the Yatra route as a mark of fulfilling their wishes. Despite awareness drive, goat sacrifice in Yatra route was held unabated. However, devotees also made other offerings such as coconuts, and many released doves as part of the ritual.

After the Chatar reached the temple gate around 12 noon, Maharaja Anant Pratap Deo, scion of royal family, received it and priests took it inside Garbha Gruha after completing the rituals.

To maintain law and order and smooth conduct of Maha Ashtami and Chatar Yatra, five DSPs, 17 inspectors, 26 SI, 92 havildar and constables, 174 home guards and 15 platoon of force were deployed. A large number of volunteers assisted the district administration and police.

Collector Sachin Pawar said, the Yatra conducted peacefully with services of police and volunteers. Police arrangement and traffic management will continue as large numbers of devotees are expected to visit Manikeswari temple and Puja Mandaps in the town, he said.

Similar arrangements will be made to conduct Lakhbindha ritual of Manikeswari deity to be held tomorrow evening in Lakhbindha field, he added.