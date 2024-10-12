Cuttack pandals celebrate Durga Puja with a unique blend of traditions

CUTTACK: There are some mandaps in the millennium city where Durga Puja is celebrated with a unique blend of traditions.

One such place is the mandap of Sri Sri Madan Mohan Jew Puja Committee of Bamphi Sahi where idols of ‘Smashan Mahadev’ and other accompanying deities are worshipped. The idol of presiding deity ‘Smashan Mahadev’ is adorned with a garland of skulls.

Secretary of the committee Lalatendu Pradhan said earlier, the puja ritual of Smashan Mahadev was performed after midnight. But as devotees were deprived of taking part in the rituals and witnessing the unique custom, the puja is now being performed after 8 pm in the night.

The puja committee has been celebrating Durga Puja for the last 75 years. The festival is organised with cooperation of villagers who voluntarily donate money for all arrangements, informed Pradhan.

Similarly, Maa Bagala Thakurani committee of Bhagatpur has been organising Durga Puja since the 1960s. According to locals, a man approached the residents of Bhagatpur with a photo of two-armed Goddess Durga.