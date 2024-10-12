Cuttack pandals celebrate Durga Puja with a unique blend of traditions

CUTTACK: There are some mandaps in the millennium city where Durga Puja is celebrated with a unique blend of traditions.
One such place is the mandap of Sri Sri Madan Mohan Jew Puja Committee of Bamphi Sahi where idols of ‘Smashan Mahadev’ and other accompanying deities are worshipped. The idol of presiding deity ‘Smashan Mahadev’ is adorned with a garland of skulls.
Secretary of the committee Lalatendu Pradhan said earlier, the puja ritual of Smashan Mahadev was performed after midnight. But as devotees were deprived of taking part in the rituals and witnessing the unique custom, the puja is now being performed after 8 pm in the night.
The puja committee has been celebrating Durga Puja for the last 75 years. The festival is organised with cooperation of villagers who voluntarily donate money for all arrangements, informed Pradhan.
Similarly, Maa Bagala Thakurani committee of Bhagatpur has been organising Durga Puja since the 1960s. According to locals, a man approached the residents of Bhagatpur with a photo of two-armed Goddess Durga.
Subsequently, the locals constructed a two-armed idol of the goddess by using an alloy comprising eight metals and consecrated it permanently at the puja mandap.
Here, the colour yellow play an important role in puja rituals. The idol of Goddess Durga is draped in yellow apparel. The colour of ‘bhog’ which is offered to the goddess, is also yellow.
At Deula Sahi, the Durga Puja is being observed since 1942. Initially, a 20-feet-high idol of Lord Hanuman was consecrated at the puja mandap. But later, the puja committee constructed an idol of Goddess Durga and observed the festival in strict adherence to Utkaliya culture and tradition.
Apart from the idol of Goddess Durga, the puja committee also constructs different idols depicting characters of ‘Ramayana’ like Rama, Laxman, Sita, Hanuman and Bhibishan at the pandal.
Secretary of Deula Sahi Puja Committee Sanjit Kumar Nayak said, “We started construction of Chandi Medha (silver backdrop) for our puja mandap from last year. Around 20 per cent construction work has been completed so far. Efforts are underway to complete the Chandi Medha within a year or two.”