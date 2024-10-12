JSL extends financial aid for local talent in sports

JAJPUR: Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) has announced its commitment to nurturing young sports talent in rural areas as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The company will support promising athletes by providing them financial incentives and encouragement as they prepare for the International Taekwondo Competition scheduled in Jakarta, Indonesia from October 15 to 19. In a ceremony held recently, JSL honoured local athlete Subhajit Mallik for his achievements and representing India and Jajpur district at the upcoming competition.

The event featured officials from the CSR and External Relations departments including Tapan Kumar Nayak, Hemant Kumar Bahaliya, Rajeev Kumar Dey, Sangeet Mohapatra and Suman Kalyan Das who presented bouquets to Mallik, underscoring the company’s dedication to promoting sportsmanship and excellence.

The representatives of JSL also emphasised the importance of perseverance in the pursuit of excellence in Taekwondo, encouraging Mallik and other young athletes to strive for greatness on the global stage.

As part of its broader mission to elevate sports in the community, JSL has established several training facilities aimed at fostering athletic talents.

The company has opened three football training centres in Sukinda block, an additional centre in Bhuban and one more in Danagdi, all located near its headquarters. The initiatives have successfully trained 100 children aged between nine and 13, employing qualified trainers to ensure high-quality instruction and skill development.