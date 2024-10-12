Lady police constable run over by speeding bus in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 30-year-old woman constable of Tirtol police station died after a speeding passenger bus rammed into her scooter at Sarani chowk on Cuttack- Paradip state highway on Friday. A cyclist also sustained minor injuries in the mishap.

The victim, Suru Jamuda was a native of Kalinganagar in Jajpur district. Suru was on her way home for lunch after completing duty when the bus travelling from Paradip to Cuttack ran over the duo. While the bus driver managed to escape, police have seized the vehicle.

Locals expressed their anger and blamed poor traffic management behind the frequent accidents on the state highway. They also demanded installation of speed breakers at Sarani chowk and other key locations on the highway to improve safety.

IIC Tirtol Abhimanyu Nayak said, the lady constable was on her way home for lunch when the accident occurred around 1.30 pm. Police seized the body and sent it to Jagatsinghpur DHH for autopsy. A case has been registered in this connection.