Odisha government reopens creches, feeding centres for PVTG children

BHUBANESWAR: After abruptly closing down the creches and feeding centres for children of particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) on September 30, the ST and SC Development department has made a U-turn and decided to reopen the facilities with immediate effect.

The Odisha PVTG Empowerment and Livelihood Improvement Programme (OPELIP) director Narayan Chandra Dhal on Thursday notified that the Matru Sishu Poshan Kendra-cum-creche centres, maternal spot feeding centres and spot feeding centres under Odisha PVTG Nutrition Improvement Programme, which were operational till September 30, are allowed to be made functional with immediate effect.

“The nutritional requirements, staff structure (NCs, GPNAs and WSHGs) and remuneration, honorarium, incentive will continue as such based on the norm existing prior to September 30. The funds to this effect will be released shortly,” Dhal said.

The state chapter of National Right to Food Campaign had demanded restarting the creches and feeding centres alleging that they were closed down without consulting any elected representatives, or tribal groups and without realising the impact it would have on the vulnerable tribal children.

The facilities were functional under Odisha PVTG Nutrition Improvement Programme (OPNIP) of OPELIP. The department had reasoned that the facilities had to be closed down as OPNIP was introduced as a part of the OPELIP whose continuation for a further period has not yet been decided by the government. Under this scenario, the OPNIP may not continue as well, it said.

The OPNIP was implemented in 89 gram panchayats of 17 micro project agencies in 12 PVTG-dominated districts. The three components under it include community-based creches (Sishu Gruhas), maternal spot feeding centres and spot feeding centres for children in remote villages.

Under this, 61 creches, 161 maternal spot feeding centres and 111 spot feeding centres for children were established in the 12 districts. These centres provided basic daycare facilities to children and hot cooked meals for both children and mothers.