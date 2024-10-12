Odisha tribals keep tradition alive with Dansaye

BARIPADA: Even as modernity has taken over almost every aspect of life, tribal communities of Mayurbhanj district, particularly Santhals, are keeping their tradition alive by performing ‘Dansaye’, a dance form meant to appease Goddess Durga.

The erstwhile kings of the district when it was a princely state loved to watch ‘Dansaye’ during Durga Puja. Several dance troupes from Santhal community, dressed in white with peacock feather on their head gear play musical instruments like ‘lau tamba’, flute and brass ghant and dance around Baripada town.

When Mayurbhanj was a princely state, the dance was performed at Rajbati (palace) near Grand Road. The king used to watch the performances and have away baskets of ladoo and other goodies to the troupes.

It is said the best performing troupe was given a basket of ladoos with an ornament in it. Now the kings are gone and the troupes perform in front of houses and shops. The ladoos and the goodies have been replaced with whatever cash the locals can part with.