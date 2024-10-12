Seven cops injured in bid to rescue kidnapped girl in Odisha

JAJPUR: At least seven police personnel including a lady sustained injuries after they were allegedly attacked during an attempt to rescue a minor girl from her kidnappers in Barachana on Thursday night.

The cops were beaten up by the miscreants who had allegedly kidnapped the minor girl. As per reports, the minor girl from Delang was allegedly kidnapped by one Ananta Samal and his brother Manoj and held captive in their house at Barachana a couple of days back.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s parents, a team from Delang police station arrived in Barachana to rescue the girl on Thursday night. The team from Delang along with counterparts from Barachana reached the village to execute the mission. But the police personnel were attacked by Ananta, Manoj and their sister.

Seven police personnel including four of Barachana were critically injured in the attack. The injured police cops were first admitted to Barachana CHC and later shifted to SCB Medical College and hospital in Cuttack as their condition deteriorated.

A case has been registered at Barachana police station and a special team formed to nab the miscreants who fled after committing the crime.

“Delang police, assisted by four of our personnel, had gone to Barachana village to rescue the kidnapped minor girl. The police personnel were attacked by the accused siblings and others during the rescue attempt. As many as seven policemen were critically injured following the attack,” said Barachana IIC Srikant Barik. Sources said