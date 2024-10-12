Suspension bridge project for Vedvyas temple to start soon after long delay in Odisha

ROURKELA: Work on a suspension bridge to connect Vedvyas temple with Panposh is all set to start soon.
A letter to chief engineer (Bridges) of Works department dated August 8 stated the government’s decision to take up construction of the suspension bridge and beautification of the Brahmani river bank.
Sources informed around 15 days back, fresh soil testing was conducted on both sides of Brahmani river and soil samples sent for laboratory testing. An engineer involved in the project informed for soil testing drilling was done to ascertain the ground strata.
However, after reaching around 12 metre depth the drill machine appeared to have hit hard rock. He said after arrival of the test report, design, cost estimate and detailed project report (DPR) would be prepared.
The tender would likely be floated by January next year. The length of the bridge would be around 350 metre from Harapoka Ghat on Panposh side to the temple site.
The move came after RN Pali MLA DC Tanti and Odisha unit BJP spokesperson Dhiren Senapati in July met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Works minister Prithviraj Harichandan and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram.
In July 2023, the Works department had also conducted a preliminary survey for preparation of budget provisions. Still, the suspension bridge proposal had been lingering for a decade.
Earlier, in 2014 Jual had sanctioned around Rs 10 crore from his ministry for construction of the suspension bridge. But, after the Panposh Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) put the estimate at around Rs 13 crore, Jual’s ministry proposed diversion of required funds from another tranche of Rs 5.80 crore from the Special Central Assistance under the Tribal Sub-Plan for development projects in Rourkela.
However, the then BJD government over technical grounds objected to the diversion of funds from the Special Central Assistance.
Lying unutilised for years, the Central fund finally was diverted elsewhere around 2018 leaving the bridge proposal in a quandary.
Amid public demand, the Sundargarh district administration subsequently decided to fund the project from the District Mineral Foundation but in vain. Tanti said for devotees, the suspension bridge would reduce the distance to the shrine by 4-5 km. He said visitors can walk on the bridge from Harapoka Ghat to reach the temple.