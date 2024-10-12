Suspension bridge project for Vedvyas temple to start soon after long delay in Odisha

ROURKELA: Work on a suspension bridge to connect Vedvyas temple with Panposh is all set to start soon.

A letter to chief engineer (Bridges) of Works department dated August 8 stated the government’s decision to take up construction of the suspension bridge and beautification of the Brahmani river bank.

Sources informed around 15 days back, fresh soil testing was conducted on both sides of Brahmani river and soil samples sent for laboratory testing. An engineer involved in the project informed for soil testing drilling was done to ascertain the ground strata.

However, after reaching around 12 metre depth the drill machine appeared to have hit hard rock. He said after arrival of the test report, design, cost estimate and detailed project report (DPR) would be prepared.

The tender would likely be floated by January next year. The length of the bridge would be around 350 metre from Harapoka Ghat on Panposh side to the temple site.

The move came after RN Pali MLA DC Tanti and Odisha unit BJP spokesperson Dhiren Senapati in July met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Works minister Prithviraj Harichandan and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram.