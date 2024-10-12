SW monsoon to withdraw from parts of Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The southwest monsoon is expected to withdraw from some parts of Odisha within next two days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

Conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from remaining parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and some parts of Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim during next two days, said the national weather forecaster.

Weather experts said the usual withdrawal period of monsoon from the state is October 10 to 15. The monsoon remained subdued over Odisha between October 3 and 9 and the rainfall deficit stood at 70 per cent during the period.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “As monsoon’s withdrawal is round the corner, there is no heavy rainfall warning for next five days in the state. However, isolated places may receive light to moderate rainfall/thundershower as moisture-laden winds from Bay of Bengal are blowing towards the state.”

In its extended range outlook for two weeks (October 11 to 17 and October 18 to 24), the met office said there will be no significant rainfall activity in the state in next 14 days. Light to moderate rains/thundershower may occur at isolated places between October 11 and 17 but overall, the rainfall activity is expected to remain below normal in Odisha. Similar weather condition is likely to prevail between October 18 and 24 and overall rainfall activity is likely to be near normal in the state.

Meanwhile, the met office has forecast partly cloudy sky with day and night temperatures hovering around 35 degree Celsius and 25 degree C in the capital city on Saturday.