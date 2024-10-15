Asha workers demand job regularisation and pension

MALKANGIRI/JEYPORE: Thousands of Asha workers across Malkangiri and Koraput districts on Monday took out a rally and staged dharna in front of the respective collector offices protesting the non-fulfilment of their seven-point charter of demands.

The demands include regularisation of their jobs under National Health Mission, minimum monthly salary of Rs 18,000, pension of Rs 5,000 per month and benefit of Rs 5 lakh for retired staff among others.

In Malkangiri, the protesters under the banner of Odisha Rajya Asha Karmi Sangha alleged they are fighting for their livelihood despite diligently performing their duties.

“We are the ones who work in both rural and urban areas and perform duties like conducting health survey, providing maternal and child care, vaccination, distributing medicines etc.

We were also the Covid warriors during the pandemic but now left to fight for our own stomach,” rued an Asha worker. The protesters also submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in this connection. Around 1,150 Asha workers are engaged in Malkangiri district.

Similarly in Koraput, Asha workers took out a rally from the main road in Koraput town and sat on dharna in front of the collector’s office seeking fulfilment of demands.

They also submitted a memorandum to the chief minister through the collector in this regard.