BJD’s woes mount as ex-minister Amar Satpathy severs ties with party

BHUBANESWAR : In a big jolt to the BJD, former minister and six-time MLA Amar Prasad Satpathy on Monday severed all links with the regional outfit announcing he is no longer associated with the party.
The veteran politician has been a vocal critic of the leadership since the party’s loss in the elections this year. On Saturday last, he had directly blamed BJD president Naveen Patnaik for the debacle in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections and urged him to own up the responsibility. “Leaders should be prepared to take the blame, not only praise for success,” he said.
Satpathy had joined the string of leaders who have expressed dissatisfaction on the manner in which the party is being run. He is the second former MLA after Prakash Chandra Behera to quit BJD in the last one week. Earlier, two Rajya Sabha MPs Mamata Mohanta and Sujeet Kumar had left the BJD to join the BJP ranks.
Satpathy had then also voiced his concern saying, the desertion of MPs should be taken seriously. “We need to introspect and take appropriate measures to curb such trend,” he said.
The senior leader, who was denied ticket by the BJD for the 2024 Assembly election, said he has not renewed the membership of the regional outfit and has taken time-off from active politics. “I have not taken the membership of party during the drive undertaken by it recently. I felt suffocated in the organisation because of the prevailing atmosphere,” he said.
“I will take a decision on the next course of action after consulting the people of Barchana Assembly constituency who are my advisors,” he said and added that several political parties including the BJP are in touch with him.
Satpathy can leave, BJD will not be affected, says Lenin
Satpathy was elected from the Barchana Assembly constituency thrice on a BJD ticket, twice from Janata Dal and once on an NCP ticket.
Reacting sharply to Satpathy’s remark, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said it would be better if the former MLA leaves the party. “If he does not want to remain in BJD, he should leave,” Mohanty said.
Satpathy could become MLA for six times as he was given the opportunity by BJD. The party will not be affected if any leader quits and joins another political outfit, Mohanty said.
Meanwhile, factional fight in the Bhubaneswar district BJD has intensified with two dissident corporators of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Amaresh Jena and Biranchi Narayan Mahasupakar demanding that action be taken against former minister Ashok Panda and MLA Ananta Narayan Jena for creating indiscipline in the party.
Replying to the showcause notice issued to them by the party, the two corporators stated the party’s action was one-sided.
“How can justice be done if the other side in the dispute is let off without any action?” they asked.
The two corporators were issued show cause notice by party supremo Naveen Patnaik for their alleged indisciplinary activities.