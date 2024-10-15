Boat ride for Maa Durga before immersion in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: The five-day dUR came to an end with people bidding adieu to Goddess Durga by immersing idols in Hansua river at Rajnagar village of the district here on Monday.

Before the immersion ceremony, the idols were taken in a procession from one village to another with local residents garlanding the Goddess and offering coconuts. The occasion witnessed participation of a large number of people.

“Carrying of idols on boats for immersion is an age-old tradition in Rajnagar. Earlier, people used to swim in the river to reach the boats carrying the idols but few do so now as the water body is infested with saltwater crocodiles,” said Basant Jena, a retired school teacher.

Jagannath Dash, a local, said many years back owing to non-construction of bridges, puja committees used to take the idols from one village to another to allow devotees get a final glimpse of the Goddess before Her immersion. “Though the area is well-connected with pucca roads and bridges now, idols are still ferried in boats before immersion to preserve the age-old tradition,” he said.

Durga Puja over in steel city

Rourkela: Durga Puja culminated in Rourkela with the majority of idols immersed in water bodies in the city on Monday evening. Sources informed the burning of the effigy of demon king Ravan was performed on Saturday at the Sector-13 ground. After the programme, around a dozen Durga Puja committees on Sunday immersed their idols at the artificial ponds in Balughat. Central Puja Committee (CPC) general secretary Muktikanta Behera said around 90 idols would be immersed till late at night.

Dussehra at NTPC

Angul: Thousands of people participated in Dussehra celebrations and Ravan Podi organised by NTPC Kaniha here on Sunday. NTPC Kaniha project head Ashok Kumar Sehgal said, “Dussehra is a celebration that symbolises the victory of good over evil. It inspires us to abandon evil and walk the path of righteousness.”

Tribal touch to festival in Jeypore

Jeypore: The traditional Aparajita Puja marked the culmination of Dussehra festival in Jeypore with hundreds of tribal headmen along with divine ‘lathis’ from various parts of Koraput congregating to witness the occasion on Saturday night. Amid beating of drums and trumpets, at least 400 tribal headmen along with the divine ‘lathis’ took out a procession from Jeypore main road to Dussehra ground to participate in Aparajita Puja. The royal family of Jeypore too organised a special function in Jeypore palace.