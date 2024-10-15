Odia language needs accurate digital representation, urges discussion with Google India

BHUBANESWAR : The presentation of Odia language and literature in a precise and error-free manner on digital platforms has become a pressing need. Similarly, the accurate translation of Odia to English and vice versa is essential.

These issues were discussed with Google India by the Odia Language, Literature, and Culture department at a meeting held here on Monday.

Principal Secretary of the department, Bishnupada Sethi, stated, “Today, when digital platforms and social media have become key mediums for communication and information exchange, the availability of accurate and error-free information in the Odia language on various search engines and social media remains a challenge, causing difficulties for Odia users.”

The meeting focused on how Odia users around the world can seamlessly access information in their native language and express themselves clearly on these platforms. The department discussed ways to ensure the correct representation of Odia on digital platforms, accurately translating information from English to Odia, and standardizing the Odia script font, in collaboration with Google India officials.

Sethi emphasized the importance of using precise and error-free Odia to help connect Odia speakers worldwide. The development of Odia language capabilities in artificial intelligence models was also highlighted.

Director of the department, Bijay Ketan Upadhyay, was present.