Odisha bags best state, Balangir best district award for water conservation

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha bagged multiple awards including that of ‘Best State’ in the 5th National Water Awards (NWA) announced by Union minister of Jal Shakti CR Patil in New Delhi on Monday.
According to Jal Shakti Ministry, Odisha secured the best state award for its exemplary strides in water conservation activities in the last few years. It was followed by Uttar Pradesh at second with Gujarat and Puducherry jointly securing the third spot.
About 53,000 water conservation and rainwater harvesting structures along with 10,800 reuse and recharge structures were created and renovated in the state in the recent years, especially in 2023. The state has also renovated 11,000 traditional water bodies and developed 68,7000 watersheds, while completing the work of 21,000 wastewater treatment plants during the period.
Renovation of about 18,000 km of drainage channels also resulted in retrieval of 39,000 hectare of agricultural land from waterlogging, officials said and added that over 90,900 hectare of irrigated area in the state was transformed from conventional to micro irrigation (sprinkler and drip irrigation) system benefitting about 87,000 farmers.
Balangir emerged as the best district in East Zone for its achievements in the field of water conservation in 2023 that includes creation of 167 river embankments, 241 hectare plantation with soil and moisture conservation under Green Mahanadi Mission and construction of 260 farm ponds, 170 check dams, 160 diversion weirs, 1,320 water harvesting structures, 460 percolation tanks and 670 groundwater recharge structures.
Puri was adjudged the second best urban local body (ULB) for ensuring 100 per cent metered water connections and round-the-clock water supply to the entire population. The Khairbani Ashram School at Baisinga in Mayurbhanj district was declared third winner in the ‘best school or college’ category for its rooftop rainwater harvesting system and use of 4,000 square ft area on the campus as kitchen garden among other good practices and awareness activities.