Odisha bags best state, Balangir best district award for water conservation

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha bagged multiple awards including that of ‘Best State’ in the 5th National Water Awards (NWA) announced by Union minister of Jal Shakti CR Patil in New Delhi on Monday.

According to Jal Shakti Ministry, Odisha secured the best state award for its exemplary strides in water conservation activities in the last few years. It was followed by Uttar Pradesh at second with Gujarat and Puducherry jointly securing the third spot.

About 53,000 water conservation and rainwater harvesting structures along with 10,800 reuse and recharge structures were created and renovated in the state in the recent years, especially in 2023. The state has also renovated 11,000 traditional water bodies and developed 68,7000 watersheds, while completing the work of 21,000 wastewater treatment plants during the period.