President Droupadi Murmu to launch key Railway projects in Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: President Droupadi Murmu will lay the foundation of three key railway projects among others during her visit to Mayurbhanj district on October 23.

The President will lay the foundation of Bangiriposi-Gorumahisani, Budhamara-Chakulia and Badampahar-Keonjhar projects. This apart, she will unveil a statue of Lord Ganesh at Punyeshwar Mahadev temple in Rairangpur, interact with students of Rairangpur Mahila Mahavidyalaya, lay the foundation of a tribal research centre, Dandaboss airport and a new building of sub-divisional hospital at Rairangpur.

Founder of Railway Travellers Forum, Abhijit Ram said the three railway projects will ease communication issues in the district to some extent. Official sources said the Ministry of Railways in August had sanctioned the projects. The Badampahar-Keonjhar new line project will be of 82.06 km and cover Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts. It will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,875.72 crore.

Similarly, Bangiriposi-Gorumahisani new line of 85.6 km will be constructed for Rs 2,269.49 crore. The Buramara-Chakulia new line will cover 59.96 km and pass through Mayurbhanj district of Odisha and East Singhbhum in Jharkhand. The project will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,459.13 crore.