Puja ends with ‘Ravan’ and ‘Mahisasura’ on Odisha leaders’ lips

PARADIP: The annihilation of Ravan and Mahisasura marks the end of Durga Puja but reference of the demons in the speeches of political leaders - along with praise for former minister late Damodar Rout - has people of Jagatsinghpur and Paradip guessing.

Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain in his speech at Sagar Club, founded by Rout, to mark Ravan Podi at Batighar in Paradip referred to the ‘Ravan of Paradip’. But to maintain the suspense, he refrained from taking any names and said the Ravan will be taken care of and shown its rightful place.

Swain also alleged Rout was a man of principles and his soul must be pained to see his son Sambit Routray associating himself with individuals who have dubious background. He said a certain individual who may be the modern day Ravan is linked to certain union leaders.

Similarly, Jagatsinghpur MLA Amarendra Das said he is committed to fighting against injustice. Speaking at a Ravan Podi event organised by Sriram Club in which Swain was present, he vowed to teach a lesson to the ‘Mahisasura of Jagatsinghpur’.

Routray was not one to be left behind. He told mediapersons that his father’s soul is distressed by the activities of the BJP government in Odisha. Referring to Sampad’s remarks, he said the minister must clarify, who is Ram in Paradip? “Ravan is burning the effigy of Ravan. There is no Ram and also no Ravan in Paradip anymore”, he said.