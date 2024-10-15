Runaya renovates govt school in Odisha's Jharsuguda

JHARSUGUDA: Runaya, a prominent manufacturing startup has renovated the Government Upper Primary School at Banjari, Jharsuguda as part of its CSR initiative ‘Runaya Reach’.

The school now boasts a modernised library, upgraded kitchen and better girls’ washroom. The upgrades are aimed at contributing to the overall well-being and holistic development of 570 direct beneficiaries including students and staff, and 3,300 indirect beneficiaries including families and community members.

The transformed school premises and infrastructure was inaugurated in the presence of the district labour officer (DLO), Jharsuguda and officials of Runaya. The renovated facilities aim to provide students with a conducive learning environment fostering both academic excellence and personal development.

The facilities are expected to have a lasting positive impact on the students’ health and hygiene and academic success. Additionally, a school students committee, led by the sarpanch and headmaster, has been set up to manage the upkeep of the new infrastructure and ensure its sustainability for future generations.

CEO of Recycling Business, Runaya, Jagannath Prasad, said, “Children should not have to choose between health and hygiene and education. These renovations at Banjari ensure that students, particularly girls, have access to safe and comfortable environment, which can reduce absenteeism and increase their focus on studies.”

Runaya Reach is the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Runaya, under which it has adopted six government schools in Banjari, Purna, Dalki, Katikela, and Kurebaga of Jharsuguda. The programme aims to foster a brighter future for communities by supporting holistic development and personal growth.