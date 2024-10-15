Two killed as bus hits bike on NH-16

JAJPUR: At least two persons including a woman were killed while several others escaped unhurt as a passenger bus caught fire after hitting a two-wheeler near Chhatia on NH-16 within Bairee police limits on Monday. The deceased are yet to be identified.

As per reports, the private passenger bus was on its way to Bhubaneswar from Balasore when it hit the two-wheeler from the rear near Chhatia on NH-16 in the morning.

The impact of the collision was such that the two-wheeler riders were killed on the spot. The bus also caught fire after the mishap. However, all the passengers on board managed to escape unharmed, as they were evacuated from the vehicle by locals before the fire could spread.

On being informed, fire service personnel from Chandikhole rushed to the spot and doused the flames.