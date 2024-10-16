Minor stabbed to death during Durga immersion clash in Nabarangpur, Odisha

UMERKOTE: A minor boy was brutally stabbed to death and a teenager suffered critical injuries in a group clash which broke out during immersion ceremony of Goddess Durga in Nabarangpur town on Monday night.

Police identified the deceased as 14-year-old Kiran Gadaba of Dandasi Sahi in Nabarangpur town. The injured, 19-year-old Tejab Harijan of Dandasi Sahi, has been admitted to Nabarangpur district headquarters hospital (DHH).

Sources said for the immersion ceremony, Durga Puja organisers of various areas of the town were taking their respective idols in processions to the temporary pond created by the administration near the banks of Indravati river.

On the way, a heated argument broke out between two groups over some issue. The fight turned ugly when residents of Soura Sahi and Badaharijan Sahi started to attack the rival group with sharp weapons. During the violence, Kiran and Tejab sustained critical stab wounds.

Both were rushed to the DHH and Kiran was shifted to the ICU. However, he succumbed during treatment. Hospital sources said the condition of Tejab is stable.

On Tuesday, family members of Kiran and residents of Dandasi Sahi blocked Nabarangpur main road for nearly seven hours demanding `20 lakh compensation and strict action against the culprits involved in the incident. With the road blockade disrupting vehicular movement, the local ADM, tehsildar and police reached the protest site and held discussion with the agitators.

The blockade was lifted at around 3.30 pm after the administration assured action against the accused and provided `10,000 to the bereaved family from the Red Cross fund.

Nabarangpur IIC Sambit Behera said a case has been registered in this connection. Police have detained eight persons and are interrogating them. Further investigation is underway.