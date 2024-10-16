Odisha’s groundwater extraction goes up by 18 per cent in one decade

BHUBANESWAR : Amid rising concerns over groundwater depletion across the country, water extraction in Odisha has gone up by more than 18 per cent in last one decade.

As per the draft Ground Water Resource Assessment of Odisha-2024, the overall groundwater extraction of the state stood at 48.23 per cent. It was around 30 per cent in 2013. The extraction showed that there has been an increase of 1.9 per cent in one year.

Of the 314 assessment units (blocks), 299 blocks continue to be under the safe stage of groundwater extraction of less than 70 per cent. While the groundwater in six blocks is fully saline, nine blocks are in a semi-critical zone where the level of extraction is more than 70 per cent.

The groundwater conditions have improved in three semi-critical blocks and extraction has come down from 88.52 per cent to 83.19 per cent in Baliapal, 84.02 per cent to 76.52 per cent in Korei and 72.56 per cent to 70.85 per cent in Jharsuguda.

According to the assessment carried out jointly by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) and the state directorate of groundwater development, there is an increase in total recharge in the state as a whole as compared to previous assessment despite decrease in rainfall. This indicates recharge from other sources.

“Extraction of groundwater increased while recharge decreased due to less rainfall in the state during 2023-24 as compared to 2022-23. There has been marginal increase in the level of groundwater extraction in almost all the districts in 2024 as compared to that of 2023 assessment,” the report stated.