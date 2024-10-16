Primary teachers in Odisha demand pay hike aligned with central scale

BHUBANESWAR : Primary teachers of government-run schools have yet again demanded a pay hike, which should be on par with the Central pay scale.

They met BJP vice-president Golak Mohapatra and also submitted a memorandum in this regard to the principal secretary of the School and Mass Education department Shalini Pandit here on Tuesday.

The teachers, under the aegis of Level-V(A) Teachers’ Association, said they are currently getting a grade pay of 2,200 whereas their counterparts with same qualification and job responsibilities in 22 other states are receiving a grade pay of 4,200.

Earlier the qualification for primary teachers in the state was matriculation with certificate of teaching (CT). Although the state government changed the minimum qualification to Plus II with CT, it did not enhance the grade pay while other states did so, the teachers further alleged.

“While the previous government had not paid any heed to our demand, the present Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi while in Opposition had assured us to fulfil our demand if BJP was voted to power,” said a teacher. They threatened to boycott work and sit in protest in the city during the winter session of Assembly if their demand is not met by then.

There are 70,000 primary teachers under the association.