Sambalpur has a special place in Durga Puja celebration, says Union Minister Pradhan

Minister Pradhan also participated in a Ravan Dahan programme organised at Ainthapali on Saturday.
Dharmendra Pradhan during his visit to Sambalpur on the occasion of Durga Puja
Dharmendra Pradhan during his visit to Sambalpur on the occasion of Durga Puja
SAMBALPUR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited Durga Puja pandals across Sambalpur during his two-day visit to the city.

“Our festivals are our identity. Durga Puja is a unique example of social harmony and an integral part of our culture and collective consciousness,” he said during his pandal hopping spree on October 12 and 13.

The Union Minister visited various temples and Durga Puja mandaps including the temple of presiding deity Samaleswari. He took blessings of Thakurani at Maa Patnaswari Temple.

Pradhan also participated in a Ravan Dahan programme organised at Ainthapali on Saturday.

On the occasion, Pradhan said Durga Puja is not only a festival but a symbol of cultural heritage which presents a unique opportunity to showcase art, culture, tradition. Sambalpur maintains a special place in the celebration of festivals, he added.

