Suravi Children’s Festival empowers young talent in Sundargarh

BHUBANESWAR: Suravi Children’s Festival, a state-level platform for nurturing young talents from the local community, was held in Sundargarh district recently. Leading aluminium producer Vedanta Aluminium supported the festival held in Girisma Upper Primary School.

The event saw participation of students from 186 schools representing 18 gram panchayats in Hemgir block of the tribal-dominated district. It featured a diverse range of activities including art and crafts, singing, music, dancing, debating, essay writing, elocution and creative writing.

Hemgir block education officer (BEO) Karuna S Patel said Suravi is an initiative that grooms future leaders. “The support of Vedanta for providing the rural students with a unique platform to showcase their talents and learn the value of collaboration and perseverance is commendable,” he said.

Additional BEO Kishore Ark said such initiatives create a positive ripple effect across rural communities.