BPIA tightens security over hoax bomb threat menace

BHUBANESWAR : The Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here has tightened its security as hoax bomb threats continued to disrupt airline operations in the country for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

Though BPIA has not received any threat in recent days, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel here are thoroughly frisking passengers and checking their baggage to avoid any untoward incident.

The bomb disposal and dog squads have been deployed at the airport as part of the preventive measures.

“All the standard operating procedures are being followed to maintain security at the airport and ensure safety of passengers,” said a CISF officer.

Apart from the frisking carried out by CISF personnel, secondary ladder point check (SLPC) of passengers is also being carried out at BPIA. SLPC is a procedure that involves airline staff frisking passengers and their hand luggage after security clearance.

Sources said in the last four months, BPIA received two non-specific bomb threats forcing the agencies concerned to take steps as per the protocols.

“Usually, bomb threats are issued through phone calls and messages/emails. These are divided into two categories, specific and non-specific. Officials of the departments concerned at BPIA are on alert to handle any hoax call or emergency situation,” said the sources.