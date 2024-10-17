IRRI bats for mechanised direct seeded rice practice

BHUBANESWAR : Scientists of International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) on Wednesday advised farmers to adopt mechanised direct seeded rice (DSR) practice in place of broadcasting and transplantation of paddy.

Addressing an agriculture workshop here, IRRI scientist Ashok Kumar Yadav said the DSR method reduces water requirement by 40 per cent.

This method not only saves water but also reduces labour cost by 40 per cent, pest attack and methane gas emission contributing to a cleaner atmosphere while increasing crop yield. The method can also be applied to other crops like pulses and oilseeds for lower production cost and higher yield, he said. The Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) will support the expansion of the DSR technology through Krishi Vigyan Kendra, said Manoj Mishra, dean of research at OUAT.

In the current year, IRRI has provided mechanical support and training to farmers for DSR cultivation in approximately 12,000 hectare of land in the state.

According to a survey, the state has the potential for DSR cultivation over five lakh hectare.