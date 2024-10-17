Lens on CDPO as anganwadi centres given old uniforms

JEYPORE: Amid allegations of the supply of old and poor-quality uniforms to 221 anganwadi centres in the Bhandhugaon block, Koraput Collector V. Keerthi Vasan has asked CDPO Geetanjali Moharana to ensure that the stock is replaced within a week.

According to sources, funds were released for the purchase of uniforms for the anganwadi centres in the block. As per norms, the workers of the centres are supposed to buy the uniforms. However, the guidelines were violated when a few supervisors of the ICDS project directed the workers to pay them directly instead.

As a result, the workers paid the funds to the ICDS staff through sector leaders. Sources stated that two sets of uniforms were supplied for 2,715 boys and 2,727 girls enrolled in the 221 centres in August. However, the workers complained that the uniforms supplied to their centres were old and of poor quality. Initially, they complained to their respective supervisors and the CDPO but were allegedly asked to remain silent.

The matter came to light during a grievance meeting with the collector in the block on Monday. Several locals and the vice-chairman of the block, Geetanjali Pidika, complained that the anganwadi centres had received old and substandard uniforms.

Vasan then directed the CDPO to ensure that new uniforms are supplied to the centres within a week. He also warned of official action against ICDS officials found guilty of violating the norms for vested interests. In an emergency meeting, Moharana called all anganwadi workers from the Badabankidi, Bandhugaon, and Almonda sectors and asked them to produce certificates and photos from villagers regarding the supply of new uniforms within three days. Around Rs 13.61 lakh was spent on buying the uniforms from a trader in Jeypore, sources said.